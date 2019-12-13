WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States and China cooled their trade war on Friday, announcing a “Phase one” agreement that reduces some U.S. tariffs in exchange for increased Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods.
Beijing has agreed to buy $32 billion in additional agricultural goods over the next two years, U.S. officials said, from a baseline of $24 billion purchased in 2017, before the trade war started. China would also ramp-up purchases of U.S. manufactured goods, energy, and services.
The United States would suspend tariffs on Chinese goods due to go into effect on Sunday, and reduce others, officials said. A deal is expected to be signed the first week of January in Washington by principal negotiators.
President Donald Trump tweeted Friday morning “We have agreed to a very large Phase One Deal with China.” Officials in China have “agreed to many structural changes and massive purchases of Agricultural Product, Energy, and Manufactured Goods, plus much more,” he said.
During a later news conference in the White House, Trump said he thought China would hit $50 billion in agricultural purchases.
In a press conference Friday night in Beijing, Chinese officials said the two countries have achieved major progress in their phase one trade negotiations, and agreed on the text of a deal, but offered no specific details on the amount of U.S. goods Beijing had agreed to buy.
Some U.S. business groups hailed the deal as an end to uncertainty that’s slowed global growth; critics questioned whether the trade war had been worth the job losses and drop in sales.
China has agreed to aim to purchase $50 billion in farm products a year, Robert Lighthizer, the United States Trade Representative, told reporters at the White House on Friday.
To get there, Beijing has committed to buying $16 billion more a year in farm products over the next two years, he said.
The United States has been pushing for the $50 billion figure after Trump said during an October 11 press conference that the two countries had agreed to a “Phase one” trade deal that included a “purchase of from $40 (billion) to $50 billion worth of agricultural products.”
Beijing has since balked at committing to buy a specific amount of agricultural goods during a certain time frame, however. Chinese officials said they would like the discretion to buy based on market conditions.
China will import more U.S. wheat, corn, and rice after the deal, China’s vice agricultural minister said Friday, but did not elaborate.
The U.S. has agreed to suspend tariffs on $160 billion in Chinese goods due to go into effect on Dec. 15, Trump said on twitter, and cut some existing tariffs to 7.5%.
The Dec. 15 tariffs, which would have hit nearly $160 billion worth of Chinese-made consumer goods, including cell phones, laptop computers, toys and clothing, were scheduled to go into effect Sunday.