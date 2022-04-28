Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. economy unexpectedly shrank last quarter, the first contraction since 2020, as a ballooning trade deficit and softer inventory growth belied an otherwise solid consumer and business demand picture.

Gross domestic product fell at a 1.4% annualized rate after a 6.9% pace of growth at the end of 2021, the Commerce Departments preliminary estimate showed Thursday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 1% increase.

Together, net exports and inventories subtracted about 4 percentage points from headline growth. Government spending shrank, also weighing on GDP. Still, real final sales to domestic purchasers, a measure of underlying demand that strips out the trade and inventories components of GDP, increased an annualized 2.6%, an improvement from the 1.7% pace in the fourth quarter.

On its face, the headline GDP figure was decidedly soft. But underlying details show still-solid household demand and business investment, corroborating comments about the economy from company executives during the current string of earnings calls.

Against a backdrop of quicker inflation, the figures will likely keep Federal Reserve monetary policy geared for a half-point hike in interest rates next week. Nonetheless, Fed officials need to balance that policy tightening with risks associated with building price pressures.

The Commerce Departments data showed personal consumption, the biggest part of the economy, rose an annualized 2.7% in the first quarter, compared with 2.5% at the end of 2021. Services spending added 1.86 percentage points to GDP, while goods spending stagnated, reflecting changing consumer behavior.

At the start of this year, spending surged as COVID-19 cases declined. As the quarter dragged on, high inflation began to take a bite out of purchasing power. Nonetheless, many corporate executives on recent earnings calls touted the durability of the American consumer.



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

