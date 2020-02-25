WASHINGTON, D.C. — Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar said on Tuesday there will likely be more cases of coronavirus in the U.S., and he asked a Senate subcommittee to approve $2.5 billion in funding to fight the outbreak after proposing cuts to the department’s budget.
“While the immediate risk to individual members of the American public remains low, there is now community transmission in a number of countries, including outside of Asia, which is deeply concerning,” Azar said, speaking before a Senate appropriations subcommittee. He said recent fast-spreading outbreaks in Iran and Italy were particularly worrying.
Azar’s request comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday alerted Americans to begin to prepare for community spread of the new coronavirus after reports this week of new cases in several more countries.
The announcement signals a change in tone for the U.S. agency, which has largely been focused on efforts to stop the virus from entering the country and quarantining individuals traveling from China.
Azar said additional funding would help the U.S. expand surveillance systems for the new virus, support state and local governments, help development of vaccines and therapies and expand stockpiles of protective equipment like surgical masks.
The Trump administration asked Congress for the funding on Monday.
Some senators on the subcommittee questioned whether Azar was asking for enough funding, particularly as he had requested cuts to the budget of the department’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Cuts to the CDC “are not going to help us deal with this,” said Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington. “We cannot plan on the cheap or at the last minute.”
Azar also said the U.S needs to build out the manufacturing capacity for surgical masks. He said the country currently has a stockpile of 30 million N95 surgical masks, but HHS estimates suggest the country needs 300 million masks.
Countries around the world need to think about preparing for an outbreak of the novel coronavirus and be ready to respond rapidly when it arrives, a top World Health Organization (WHO) expert also said on Tuesday.
“Think the virus is going to show up tomorrow,” Dr. Bruce Aylward, head of the joint WHO-Chinese mission on the outbreak, told reporters on return to Geneva.
“If you don’t think that way, you’re not going to be ready,” he said, noting that this is an “incredibly interconnected world.”
Aylward repeatedly stressed the importance of educating the public to get them on board for the anti-virus effort. “Get organized, use the time you are trying to buy well because it is going to save lives,” he said.