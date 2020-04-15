WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. retail sales suffered a record drop in March and output at factories declined by the most since 1946, buttressing analysts' views that the economy contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace in decades as extraordinary measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus shut down the country.
The reports on Wednesday came as millions of Americans have been thrown out of work, and were the most solid pieces of evidence yet that the economy was in deep recession and potentially at risk of a depression. States and local governments have issued "stay-at-home" or "shelter-in-place" orders affecting more than 90% of Americans to curb the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, and abruptly stopping economic activity in the country.
"Economists have long imagined over the years what a new Great Depression would look like, but today they can stop thinking about it," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York. "Things will plainly never be the same again for consumers and factories where everyone in the country will have to make do with less."
Retail sales plunged 8.7% last month, the biggest decline since the government started tracking the series in 1992, the Commerce Department said. Data for February was revised slightly up to show retail sales slipping 0.4% instead of falling 0.5% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales tumbling 8.0% in March. Compared to March last year, retail sales dropped 6.2%.
The $46.2 billion decrease in sales in March was almost equal in a single month to the $49.1 billion peak-to-trough decline that unfolded over 16 months in the Great Recession.
The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday in its April "Beige Book" report of anecdotal information on business activity collected from contacts nationwide that "economic activity contracted sharply and abruptly across all regions in the United States as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."
The Commerce Department's Census Bureau, which compiles the retail sales report said though "many businesses are operating on a limited capacity or have ceased operations completely," it had "determined estimates in this release meet publication standards."
Last month's decrease in retail sales reflected depressed receipts at car dealerships, with auto sales crashing 25.6%. With millions at home and crude oil prices collapsing amid worries of a deep global recession, gasoline prices have dropped, which led to a 17.2% decline in sales at service stations.
In addition, the closure of non-essential retailers knocked sales at clothing down 50.5% last month. Receipts at furniture stores collapsed 26.8% and spending at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores plunged 23.3%. Sales at electronics and appliance stores decreased 15.1%.
There were also steep declines in receipts at restaurants and bars, which stopped in-person service and moved to take-out and delivery service. Though some businesses, including restaurants, have shifted to online sales, the volumes were insufficient to close the gap from social distancing measures.
Sales at restaurants and bars dropped 26.5% last month.
The drag on sales from social restrictions far outweighed a 3.1% surge in receipts at online retailers like Amazon, and grocery stores and pharmacies as consumers stocked up on household essentials such as food, toilet paper, cleaning supplies and medication. Grocery store sales soared 26.9% and receipts at healthcare outlets jumped 4.3%. Sales at building material stores rose 1.3%.