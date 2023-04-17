FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021. 

 REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

The U.S. charged 44 defendants over an alleged Chinese campaign to harass its citizens in New York and around the country who espoused anti-government views, part of a broader effort to push back on Beijing's efforts to target dissidents beyond its borders.

The defendants, who live in China and elsewhere in Asia, created fake social media accounts to intimidate Chinese dissidents living abroad and sought to suppress their speech on the platform of a U.S. telecommunications company that wasn't identified. They include 42 Chinese officials and remain at large.



___ ©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

