WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump plans to sign the stopgap spending bill that the Senate is expected to send him this week, a senior White House official said Monday. That would avoid another partial government shutdown for now, though the fight over border wall spending and other partisan hang-ups will simply be punted 51 days, to just before Thanksgiving.
The continuing resolution passed the House by a vote of 301-123 last week, which eclipsed the number necessary to override a potential presidential veto. That doesn't appear to be a likely scenario now, though it remains uncertain whether the president will change his mind. The Senate's veto override threshold is 67 votes.
The stopgap measure would fund the government through Nov. 21 while appropriators and congressional leaders work to resolve their differences on the 12 annual spending bills.
The House has passed 10 fiscal 2020 spending bills, but at higher nondefense funding levels that violate the subsequently agreed-to July budget caps deal. The Senate waited until this month to start marking up its spending bills and hasn't passed any. Senators have been mired in partisan disputes over subcommittee funding allocations, abortion policy and wall funding.
The stopgap bill isn't entirely clean of policy riders, though they appear to have the blessing of the leadership on both sides of the Capitol and substantial GOP support. The measure won the backing of 76 Republicans in the House — 38% of the GOP Conference.
Republican supporters ticked off any number of reasons to vote for the bill during House floor debate last week.
Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, the ranking member on the House Energy-Water Appropriations Subcommittee, said last week that while a continuing resolution is never ideal, supporting it "is the only responsible vote today, for our national security, for our economy and for the general welfare of the American people." He also noted the inclusion of language that would waive certain matching fund requirements for Agriculture Department Specialty Crop Research Initiative grants, a program Simpson said was "vital to the success of potato farmers in Idaho."
House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee ranking member Jeff Fortenberry, R-Nebraska, said he was "grateful" to the Democrats for agreeing to add language that would replenish Commodity Credit Corporation coffers so the agency can keep making payments to farmers hurt by tariffs. Fortenberry also praised a provision that would enable Midwest sugar beet growers hit by recent flooding to benefit from the recently enacted $19.1 billion disaster aid package.
Still, 119 Republicans voted against the stopgap bill last week, with Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, arguing it does nothing to fix "broken" federal programs. Even one of the bill's backers, Commerce-Justice-Science Appropriations ranking member Robert B. Aderholt, R-Alabama, faulted the Democrats for declining to fund U.S. Marshals Service prisoner detention at the higher rate sought by the White House.
And although the measure would fund farmer payouts as requested, the bill contains language that would force the administration to produce detailed data on the $28 billion so-called Market Facilitation Program. It also would extend the availability of $250 million in military assistance to Ukraine for another fiscal year; the White House says it has agreed to release the money it had earlier held up, but it's another reminder for Trump of the whistleblower complaint that's taken on a life of its own.
House Democrats also opted not to include a provision requested by the White House that would have allowed the Trump administration to build sections of the border wall outside of the Rio Grande Valley. That's a reminder that lawmakers and the White House have yet to find a path forward on the wall project that can avoid a Thanksgiving government shutdown.
House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Maryland, expressed optimism during House debate on the CR that all of the fiscal 2020 spending bills can be wrapped up during the next nine weeks.
"There is no reason on God's green Earth we cannot complete our business on the appropriations process by Nov. 21. Not a single reason — expect procrastination and an unwillingness to compromise," Hoyer said.