Utah DOT1.jpg

Utah Department of Transportation workers prepare to fire a howitzer at a mountain in Little Cottonwood Canyon in Salt Lake Valley last month. Many Western state transportation officials use howitzers and remote devices to set off controlled avalanches to keep roads safe for drivers.

One morning last month, after more than 31 inches of snow fell in the previous two days, Utah transportation workers opened a huge garage-like door in a building near a state highway and fired a military howitzer up a mountain in the Salt Lake Valley.

The explosion triggered several avalanches that buried State Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon. In some areas, the snow was 13 feet deep and 150 feet wide. Officials then sent in crews with specialized heavy equipment to clear the two-lane road. They reopened it later that afternoon.

Utah DOT2.jpg

Utah Department of Transportation workers fire a howitzer during a training mission in Big Cottonwood Canyon in November.
ColoradoDOT1.jpg

A helicopter picks up an egg-shaped remote avalanche exploder, which it transported to an area near U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass in southwest Colorado in November.


