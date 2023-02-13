KYIV — Russian forces bombarded Ukrainian troops and towns along front lines in the eastern Donetsk region on Tuesday in what appeared to be early salvoes of a new offensive as Western allies met in Brussels to discuss sending more arms to the Kyiv government.

Bakhmut, a city in Donetsk province and a principal target for Russian President Vladimir Putin's invading army, was in a precarious position.



