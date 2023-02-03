Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference in Samarkand

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan Sept. 16, 2022. 

 Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via Reuters

BRUSSELS — NATO allies on Friday threw their weight behind U.S. complaints that Russia is violating the New START nuclear arms control treaty and called on Moscow to come back into compliance.

"NATO Allies agree the New START Treaty contributes to international stability by constraining Russian and U.S. strategic nuclear forces," the North Atlantic Council, NATO's top political body, said in a statement.



