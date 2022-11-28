BUCHAREST, Romania — NATO allies said on Tuesday they would ramp up aid for Ukraine during a very tough winter caused by Moscow's targeting of its energy infrastructure, as the alliance's head accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using the cold as "a weapon of war."

Foreign ministers from the NATO military alliance are seeking ways at talks in the Romanian capital Bucharest to sustain Kyiv's military and help keep civilians safe amid the constant blackouts and heating shortages.



