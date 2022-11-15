WASHINGTON, D.C. — NATO ambassadors held an emergency meeting on Wednesday after a missile strike killed two people in Poland and raised global alarm that Russia's war in Ukraine could spill into neighboring countries.

What happened



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?