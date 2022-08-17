Gas leak repair
Workers from Cascade Natural Gas work to repair a natural gas leak Tuesday afternoon, which impacted around 100 people. Crews expected most customers to have their service restored by Tuesday evening.

EAST WENATCHEE — A natural gas leak Tuesday morning temporarily caused road closures and left roughly 100 customers without gas for much of the day after a road improvement crew struck a gas line.

Mark Hanson, a spokesperson for Cascade Natural Gas, said an independent contractor hit the gas line, causing the leak. Cascade was informed of the leak at 8 a.m., but Hanson said it might have happened before then. Chelan County Emergency Services initially advised residents to avoid the area for the better part of Tuesday morning.



