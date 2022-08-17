EAST WENATCHEE — A natural gas leak Tuesday morning temporarily caused road closures and left roughly 100 customers without gas for much of the day after a road improvement crew struck a gas line.
Mark Hanson, a spokesperson for Cascade Natural Gas, said an independent contractor hit the gas line, causing the leak. Cascade was informed of the leak at 8 a.m., but Hanson said it might have happened before then. Chelan County Emergency Services initially advised residents to avoid the area for the better part of Tuesday morning.
The gas line was shut off around 11 a.m.
Cascade brought in extra crews from Yakima and Kennewick to assist with repairing the gas line and with manually restoring service to each gas customer. Hanson also said about 137 customers were affected.
East Wenatchee Interim Public Works Manager Garren Melton said the leak occurred on a project to improve the curb, gutter and sidewalk on and around Hamilton and Standerfer streets.
Crews looked to finish the repairs around 6 p.m. Once repaired, the system will be purged and crews would individually turn on gas for each of the impacted customers.
If a customer was not home Tuesday evening, crews will return Wednesday morning to turn on the gas for the remaining customers.
Valley Mall Parkway reopened to traffic just before noon Tuesday. Surrounding businesses were also allowed to reopen, and a shelter in place advisory in the area was lifted at the same time.
Firefighters and Cascade monitored air quality throughout the day Tuesday.
Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
