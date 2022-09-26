WHIDBEY ISLAND — The U.S. Navy will begin recovering wreckage from the Labor Day weekend plane crash in Mutiny Bay on Tuesday morning in an effort to piece together what led to the mysterious crash that killed 10 people.

In the immediate aftermath, only small pieces of debris, some personal items and one body, identified as 29-year-old Gabby Hanna, were recovered from the deadly Sept. 4 crash after witnesses say the plane slipped beneath the surface causing a delayed boom and little other evidence.



