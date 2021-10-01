NCW — The four Coulee Dam Federal Credit Union branches in North Central Washington closed Friday and will reopen Monday as Spokane Teachers Credit Union. Over the past year, the two credit unions have combined through a friendly merger.
CDFCU operated branches in Brewster, Bridgeport, Omak, Coulee City, Almira, Creston and Republic.
Access to accounts at CDFCU ended Thursday evening, and debit cards were deactivated at the same time. Those who had accounts at CDFCU can activate their new debit cards and accounts at any CDFCU location, according to a STCU press release. New members can also enroll in online banking services and the STCU app beginning Monday.
Most workers previously employed by CDFCU will also make the jump to STCU while retaining their seniority and being eligible for benefits.
According to the release, both credit unions are financially sound. The move was made due to difficulty in providing technological and financial services that would ensure long-term stability for smaller banking companies.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.