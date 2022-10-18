WENATCHEE— “There’s not a lot of people of color in these roles of leadership, like executive director,” says Wenatchee native Oscar Licon-Eusebio about his new position as the first executive director of NCW Equity Alliance.
Licon-Eusebio 27, went to Central Washington University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in information technology administration management.
Before starting his new position at the beginning of this month, Licon-Eusebio was previously a community outreach and recruitment coordinator for Wenatchee Valley College.
Prior to that, he was a technical support assistant with the Wenatchee School District.
Founded in 2021, the NCW Equity Alliance is a nonprofit organization that assists regional organizations, institutions and individuals by providing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) consulting for those entities to achieve their DEI goals.
Last year the alliance received a three-year $150,000 grant from the Group Health Foundation.
In the fall of 2021 NCW Equity Alliance launched a 9-month pilot series for nonprofit organizations that lack the resources for DEI training.
Its board members consist of people of different backgrounds such as Dr. Bindu Nayak of Confluence Health’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee and East Wenatchee Council Member Sasha Sleiman, to name a few.
When Licon-Eusebio heard about a position for a new director at NCW Equity Alliance he looked into the position and it felt like it was a right fit for him.
“Being a servant leader and having done a lot of community work, reading what their mission and vision were, are values I align myself with,'' Licon-Eusebio said.
Licon-Eusebio’s goal as the new executive director is to “create a more inclusive community.”
“I feel like it (the Wenatchee Valley) is inclusive but there’s a lot of work to be done,” Licon-Eusebio said about the need for his organization in the valley. This is important work because we can train different marginalized groups to hold different leadership roles like in boards [of directors], executive directors, government, and really help support them."
As a Spanish-speaking Latino and first-generation college student, Licon-Eusebio hopes he can bring a voice to the table that represents his community and others that see themselves in him.
“From my experience it’s hard to get opportunities to get into these kinds of positions. Now our organization can empower others and help the next generation to get into leadership roles,” Licon-Eusebio said.
