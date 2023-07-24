Pat Rodgers, artist, with her completed table in her East Wenatchee driveway. "I really am excited about this project - re-purpose of these tables to raise money for great organizations," Rodgers said.
From left, Marie Bond, Cathy Clark, Amy Larsen, and Sharon LaCrosse, all with Friends of the Waterville Library, draw and paint on a repurposed table that will be displayed and then auctioned at the North Central Washington Fair in August.
Sharon LaCrosse, with Friends of the Waterville Library, finishes drawing edges around stars on a repurposed table that will be displayed and then auctioned at the North Central Washington Fair in August.
WATERVILLE — No need to table charity work at the North Central Washington Fair.
The NCW Fair partnered with 11 nonprofits to rehab and repaint 11 picnic tables — initially slated for disposal — to display and then auction at the fair. Proceeds from the auction go to the participating nonprofits.
Each organization has artists, either members of the nonprofit or locally-selected artists, paint a mural on the table. The tables will be on display at the fair, Aug. 24-27.
NCW Fair staff sanded, primed the tops, and painted the legs to prepare the tables for local artists.
Cancer Care NCW contacted Pat Rodgers, a local Wenatchee artist, to paint its table. Rodgers painted blossoms on her table with words that represent cancer care around the blossoms.
“I have been an artist most of my life,” Rodgers said. “But I have never done a table before.”
Rodgers hopes her table generates funds for Cancer Care NCW, a local nonprofit.
The mission of Cancer Care of NCW, Inc. is to help alleviate the day-to-day inconvenience of cancer by providing a Regional Resource Center whereby patients may be assisted in their daily routine by providing help with housing and additional support including but not limited to their social and rehabilitative needs, according to the Cancer Care of NCW website.
Waterville librarian Amy Larsen started an early design that involves a book for Friends of the Library, a nonprofit that supports the Waterville library. Larsen painted her table on July 22 with members from Friends of the Library.
Dr. Earl Cater, director of the Douglas County Museum, decided on a rodeo theme. Cater chose it because “the rodeo or something like a rodeo has been part of the fair since the beginning,” Cater said.
The first Douglas County Fair, the predecessor of the North Central Washington Fair, held horse races “all three days of the fair with a featured horse race between Chief Moses and Colonel Buchanan from Kentucky,” according to Cater.
The Douglas County Museum is not painting the table for the money but to raise awareness about the museum, Cater said.
“It shows the fairgoers that we’re really part of this community,” Cater said.
Cater worked as a commercial artist for seven years. “I always fall back on the art,” Cater said.
“We knew when we saw another fair do this with recycled tables that we had to jump on board and bring this idea to our community,” said Carolyn Morley, NCW Fair manager. Clay County Fair in Florida hosted the initial picnic table event that inspired Morley.
As much as the fair is about agriculture and animals, art is a big component, Morley said. The murals showcase the work of local artists.
Raising money for local nonprofits helps the fair with its mission of increased involvement in Douglas County, Morely said.
Those in need of a new table for their backyard or business or who want to help local nonprofits and artists should visit the NCW Fair in August, she said.
