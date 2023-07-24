230609-newslocal-picnicmuralsncwauction 02.JPG
Sharon LaCrosse, with Friends of the Waterville Library, finishes drawing edges around stars on a repurposed table that will be displayed and then auctioned at the North Central Washington Fair in August.

WATERVILLE — No need to table charity work at the North Central Washington Fair.

The NCW Fair partnered with 11 nonprofits to rehab and repaint 11 picnic tables — initially slated for disposal — to display and then auction at the fair. Proceeds from the auction go to the participating nonprofits.

Pat Rodgers with her finished table

Pat Rodgers, artist, with her completed table in her East Wenatchee driveway. "I really am excited about this project - re-purpose of these tables to raise money for great organizations," Rodgers said.
From left, Marie Bond, Cathy Clark, Amy Larsen, and Sharon LaCrosse, all with Friends of the Waterville Library, draw and paint on a repurposed table that will be displayed and then auctioned at the North Central Washington Fair in August.
Cater's Table on July 21

Dr. Earl Cater's table on July 21, located in his backyard in Waterville. Cater estimated he had six hours left of work for the table with three weeks until fair. 
Picnic table poster


