OLYMPIA — The recently released 2021-2023 state transportation budget includes $1.5 million for a fast charging and hydrogen fueling station in the Wenatchee area.
Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, as a member of the Senate Transportation Committee, said he was pleased to gain support for zero-emission vehicles, which was approved by the full Senate and retained in the final budget.
“This will likely be one of the first in Washington state and be helpful as Douglas PUD completes development of its hydrogen production facility,” Hawkins said Monday via email. “It helps demonstrate our region’s leadership in clean energy and could help our valley begin to transition to hydrogen fuel for short haul agriculture, transit buses or other industrial vehicles.”
He said the electric fast charging component can also help the region better accommodate tourists who travel to the area with their electric vehicles.
Hawkins said the approved state transportation budget was lean this session “given the significant drop in gas tax collections and other transportation revenues during the COVID pandemic.
Hawkins said he is pleased the $6.3 million capital budget was developed in a bipartisan manner again this year, noting the budget funds infrastructure, facility and land projects throughout the state, including the 12th District.
Funding approved by state lawmakers included these NCW projects capital budget projects:
“Numerous communities and local governments will benefit from the projects identified in the 2021-23 capital budget, which will give a boost to the construction industry and extend long-term facility and outdoor recreation improvements to many areas of the district,” Hawkins said. “The capital budget identifies many projects for our region, including the Nason Ridge Community Forest and others under consideration for many years. I was proud to vote for it.”
State Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, thought the budget was too big, particularly when considering negative financial effects of the pandemic and the influx of federal money into the state.
“It would have been a great time for us to really tighten our, you know, financial commitments, make sure that we are delivering on the promises that we’ve made in the past,” Goehner said.
He added that unanticipated revenues could’ve been set aside to help build a “solid financial base,” but instead money was taken out of the state’s rainy day fund and new projects were initiated.
“They all sound good and they have to do with early learning, education, but we’re already, you know, we’ve made some significant commitments in the past and some of those projects are not fully funded,” Goehner said. “So to me, I am more of the persuasion that if you make a commitment you want to make sure that we’re good on those commitments.”
The State Operating Budget is $59.2 billion for 2021-2023. The operating budget funds the day-to-day operations of the state, including early learning, K-12 education, higher education, health and human services, criminal justice, natural resources, courts, and other areas.
Hawkins notes the operating budget is big and he does not yet have a specific project list for the region as it is not a budget structured the same way as the transportation or capital.
Hawkins voted for the transportation and capital budgets but voted against the operating budget.
Rep. Mike Steele-R, Chelan, also voted against the operating budget because he didn’t have enough time to review the 1,200-page document, which he says he received the day before votes were to be cast.
“I always feel like the best plan of attack there is if you can’t read the entire bill it’s always best to just vote no,” Steele said. So, you know, it was frustrating.”