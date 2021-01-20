WENATCHEE — At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the 30 libraries of the NCW Libraries system closed their doors to in-person visits, per new state guidelines. The system has libraries in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant and Ferry counties.
When Gov. Jay Inslee released the Healthy Roadmap to Recovery Plan on Jan. 8, the plan did not have any information about libraries in it, said NCW Libraries Deputy Director Kim Neher.
“We were in touch with the governor’s office at that time and asked for clarification. Our understanding was could continue to provide services at 25% capacity,” Neher said Wednesday. “That is what we’ve been doing, but then they emailed today indicating that until Phase 2, libraries were not able to do that.”
Neher said they were surprised but are committed to keeping communities and staff safe and healthy.
She said the library system will continue to follow the guidance from the state and do whatever it can to continue to serve its communities well.
NCW Libraries branches have been open for in-person service since early September. Since that time, Neher said they have not had any issues.
“We’ve been so happy to serve our patrons, especially with the computer access we provide. A lot of our library patrons don’t have reliable internet or the ability to print a document, apply for jobs online,” she said.
NCW Libraries will continue to offer curbside pickup. She said they are looking to expand curbside pickup hours so they’ll be able to offer evening and weekend options. There are still many virtual programs available.
NCW Libraries will keep innovating and serving the public in any way it can, Neher said.
Those most affected by the in-person closure might be the people using the computers, she said. Wireless internet service around the Wenatchee Library was expanded this summer to around 400 feet, so people can drive up and use it.
NCW Libraries is also looking at adding a printing service, so people can send a document for them to print.
“Our staff will still remain on-site to answer the phone to answer questions and provide reference services, order materials for people. People can still come and pick up materials,” she said. “One thing after nearly a year of operating under pandemic rules — we’re getting pretty good at making sure we can provide good service even when we’re closed to the public.”