WENATCHEE — The Bookmobile is making its rounds on a fall day in Plain. This time the stop is at the Beaver Valley School. As the library on wheels approaches, only the teacher emerges from the building to collect books and return others. This is the new normal.
After a seven-month break because of the pandemic, the Bookmobile was back on the road last week.
Normally, the Beaver Valley students would stream out from the building anxious to check out all the books in the Bookmobile. Now, due to COVID-19, no contact with students is allowed.
While the scene at the Beaver Valley School is much different, things are pretty much the same on the Bookmobile stop at Plain Hardware.
“We saw just as many people in town as we normally would get before COVID,” said Bookmobile Librarian Mark Kapral. “Nobody seemed to bat an eye at the service being different. They were happy to see us and we were happy to see them.”
The Bookmobile each week visits Plain, Orondo, Wilson Creek and George. Those places were chosen because those communities have no library but do have some connection to NCW Libraries, according to Michelle McNiel, a NCW Libraries spokeswoman.
George has a library but it is shut down due to some building code problems.
“Orondo School is a place where the bookmobile had gone in the past. We had a good relationship with them, so that is a good spot. Plain was a regular stop for the bookmobile before COVID,” McNiel said. “Wilson Creek is within our library district. We are just going to be looking at ways to expand that into the future until things get back to normal.”
Normally, the Bookmobile would visit more places, like schools and senior communities, but it is limited right now due to COVID-19.
“Before COVID, the Bookmobile went to retirement communities, nursing homes, adult facilities, preschools, community festivals, community events. It had a pretty full schedule,” McNiel said. “A lot of the places it went are pretty vulnerable populations. We’re still trying to work out how to continue serving the senior communities in a safe way.”
Before COVID, at a school, the students would come out and look at the books in the Bookmobile, while at a retirement home, the Bookmobile librarian would bring out a selection of books and lay them out for the seniors inside the retirement facility.
The Bookmobile is basically a library on wheels, complete with disco lights and music. It has a little bit of everything you might see in the library: books, audiobooks, and movies. It’s also a wireless hotspot, so just drive up close and you can connect to the internet.
There are crafts kits for children, teens, and adults, available for free. Curbside pickup is available from the Bookmobile. If you order something online, you can pick it up from the Bookmobile.
“For it being the first week, we had a pretty good turnout. People seemed to be really enjoying the service. They place holds on books so that we bring them to whichever community we go to,” Kapral said.
“They can pick them up. Or they can tell us on the spot, what book they would like, or what genre they would like or they were looking for something specific, we can grab it for them on the spot.”
No one particular service is more popular than the other, Kapral said.
“We’ve had a mix. We haven’t had too many holds yet because it is new. The other day in Plain people were telling us what they would like or what their kids would like. They were liking the selections we were showing them and checking out quite a bit,” he said.