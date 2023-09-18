book thank you for voting

This shows the book cover for "Thank You for Voting: The Maddening, Enlightening, Inspiring Truth about Voting in America" by Erin Geiger Smith.

WENATCHEE — North Central Washington Libraries collections team created a reading list for the upcoming election season about voting, voter’s rights and civic engagement.

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, a nonpartisan civic day to spread word about voter registration, and coincides with the National Association of Secretaries of State’s National Voter Registration Month.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

