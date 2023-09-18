WENATCHEE — North Central Washington Libraries collections team created a reading list for the upcoming election season about voting, voter’s rights and civic engagement.
National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, a nonpartisan civic day to spread word about voter registration, and coincides with the National Association of Secretaries of State’s National Voter Registration Month.
Below is part of the list of book recommendations and excerpted descriptions from ncwlibraries.org.
“Thank You for Voting: the Maddening, Enlightening, Inspiring Truth about Voting in America” by Erin Geiger Smith
“In this concise, lively look at the past, present, and future of voting, a journalist examines the long and continuing fight for voting equality, why so few Americans today vote, and innovative ways to educate and motivate them; included are checklists of what to do before election day to prepare to vote and encourage others.
“What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism” by Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner
“In a collection of essays, the venerated television journalist celebrates our shared values, reminds us of what matters most in our great country, and shows us what patriotism looks like.”
“I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times” by Mónica Guzmán
“In this timely, personal guide, journalist Mónica Guzmán shows why curiosity is our best policy and how you can put it to work for you immediately…”
“The Way Out: How to Overcome Toxic Polarization” by Peter T. Coleman
“Coleman meticulously details principles and practices for navigating and healing the difficult divides in our homes, workplaces, and communities, blending compelling personal accounts from his years of working on entrenched conflicts with lessons from leading-edge research.”
“What You Need to Know About Voting and Why” by Kim Wehle
“Presents information about different aspects of the voting process, including registration, mail-in ballots, primary elections, the Electoral College, and the importance of voting in the general election.”
“Become America: Civic Sermons on Love, Responsibility and Democracy” by Eric Liu
“Here are 19 stirring explorations of current and timeless topics about democracy, liberty, equal justice, and powerful citizenship.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone