WENATCHEE — Library branches in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties will be getting facelifts and other improvements in the coming years.
NCW Libraries is set to spend $10 million renovating 28 of its 30 branches, tapping into its strategic initiative fund created in 2018 by the library board.
“We’ve never really done extensive renovations like this in the past to our branches because we’ve never had the money in place to do this,” Library Trustee Denise Sorom said.
She said, “now we can come to our partners, the city leaders in these various communities, and say we have money we can put in to improve this structure with you.”
The library district will plan the improvements to meet community needs, Sorom said. Staff is planning to travel to each location for meetings and focus groups and develop a design from there.
“The idea is to make this a collaborative process so when that community steps in the building they find this is what they wanted and build that sense of pride in ownership,” Sorom said.
With the exception of the Wenatchee branch, which it owns, NCW Libraries leases the facilities where branches are located. The plan is to partner with the building owners on renovations that will be done over the next three to five years.
Typically, the library district pays for what happens inside the buildings — materials, resources and staffing. The district also makes sure furniture, fixtures and equipment are up to speed.
Sorom said the board had to make sure the operating budget and contingency reserve funds were in place before investing in facilities renovations.
“We then looked at what we had left in that fund that we could use toward improving facilities,” Sorom said. “I would say over the last year or so we’ve been working with a consultant to help us figure out a plan.”
The two branches not involved in the improvement project are Wenatchee, which was recently renovated, and the Winthrop Library, where NCW Libraries already is working with the Friends of the Winthrop Library to renovate that building.
Those branches, though, will receive some additional attention. In Winthrop, where the new library is expected to be completed next spring, funds spent on furniture and fixtures will be commensurate with what is being spent at other libraries, Sorom said.
The Wenatchee Public Library also recently received a $798,000 grant from the Washington Department of Commerce to help pay for of a teen area and coffee bar.
NCW Libraries, which is funded mostly by property taxes, operates 30 branches in Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Grant and Okanogan counties, plus mail order and bookmobile services. Its 2021 operating budget is about $15 million.