WENATCHEE — Libraries around North Central Washington have been seeing more people staying longer to take advantage of the air conditioning during the unprecedented heat wave that has been affecting the area.
Librarians with NCW Libraries, which operates 30 libraries across Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant and Ferry counties, report people across the region have been appreciative of having a cool place to visit.
The East Wenatchee Library has had a steady stream of visitors the past two days, with many families checking out books and materials so they can stay indoors with their children during the heat wave, said NCW Libraries spokeswoman Michelle McNiel.
Wenatchee has had a few people staying all day in the library and some staying for two or three hours. They are also seeing many families coming to check out books and movies for indoor activities.
Chelan's librarian reports five or six people a day coming in just to cool off. They read newspapers, use the public computers, or use their own personal electronic devices and the free wifi, McNiel reports.
“We’ve had tons of people,” Winthrop Librarian Ree West said. “Every seat is full right now and I’ve got two young people sitting on the floor.”
The Library staff at Republic reports a half dozen people came in about five minutes after the doors opened Tuesday. Since then, there has been a continuous stream of people all day. Extra chairs and tables have been pulled out of storage to accommodate.
Tonasket has been busy all day with a steady stream of people checking out books and movies and then hanging out in the cool space.
McNiel said even libraries that aren’t seeing an increase of people say the regulars are coming in and staying longer, browsing shelves instead of just picking up books and movies they had on hold.