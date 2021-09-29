WENATCHEE — Five people and groups were recognized Wednesday afternoon for their commitment to technological advancement during the NCW Tech Alliance’s 20th Annual Innovator Awards.
Two of the winners were companies based in Central Washington and three are students, teachers and groups from schools. The award winners were:
Entrepreneur of the Year — Virginia Emery, founder and CEO of Beta Hatch. Beta Hatch produces mealworms for animal feed, and plans to open a Cashmere facility this year.
Newcomer in Technology — STOKE Space Technologies, a Moses Lake aerospace company working to create reusable rockets that are designed to fly daily.
STEM Champion of the Year — Mario Godoy-Gonzalez, a teacher at Red Rock Elementary School in Royal City. Godoy-Gonzalez has aimed to bring hands-on learning to the classroom, including during his time as a science teacher.
STEM College Student Innovator of the Year — seven Wenatchee Valley College students. The group created a new website and social media pages for the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial in Cashmere.
Future Technology Leader of the Year — Peter Kyle, a freshman at Cascade Christian Academy. Kyle worked on a project called OpenChime, an open-source system that aims to make school bells more efficient.
Three previously announced legacy award winners were also recognized during the event. These include:
Andrew Metcalfe, founder and CEO of Native Network.
Doug Merrill, an engineering teacher at Wenatchee High School
Stemilt Growers, an agriculture company based out of Wenatchee
Tuesday’s ceremony was originally scheduled to be held in person, though the event shifted largely online due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
