WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nearly 700,000 borrowers in Washington are eligible to have thousands of dollars of student loans forgiven under President Joe Biden's new debt relief plan, according to state-by-state estimates from the U.S. Department of Education released by the White House on Tuesday.

Most of those borrowers came from low-income families and are eligible for up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness, the White House said, while the others can have up to $10,000 wiped from their loan balances. Of the roughly 698,000 Washingtonians eligible for debt relief, more than 60% received Pell Grants in college.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

