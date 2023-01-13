US-NEWS-WEA-CALIF-RAIN-DROUGHT-LA

Aerial photos of the West Branch Feather River near Lime Saddle Marina show a shrinking shoreline on Lake Oroville which stands at 54% of capacity in the midst of record drought on June 2, 2022, in Oroville, California. 

 Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES — The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor showed an extraordinary sight: Deep splotches of dark red and purple signifying the worst levels of drought have been erased from California's map almost completely.

On Thursday, 0% of the state was in exceptional drought, and only a tiny portion of far Northern California, 0.32%, was in extreme drought.



