WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission listened Tuesday to the concerns of a rural neighborhood near Wenatchee Heights impacted by the slumping of a ridge.
Keith Truscott acted as the spokesperson for 12 of his Cranmer Road neighbors at a commission meeting. Truscott gave a presentation to the commissioners that he said outlined a 25-year ongoing problem. There are two areas where the ground has moved due to saturation of groundwater into the soil from a nearby spring and stormwater.
“Two people either have lost their houses or lost their driveways and had to turn them back to the bank,” Truscott said. “Another person his driveway is completely blocked by this dirt that came off the roadway. He hasn’t had access to his house for two years so he had to build some temporary wooden stairs to actually get up to his home.”
Parts of two-lane, paved Cranmer Road have been closed since the 1990s due to the slumping hillside. The road once connected Squilchuck and Wenatchee Heights roads but no longer does because of the shifting soil.
The issue is whether the slumping is occurring on private property or on the county road, Commissioner Bob Bugert said. The county cannot use public funds to help individual property owners.
“I think there is recognition that the water flow is part of the problem, but what is the cause of it and what can be done to rectify it is where we do not have clear data,” Bugert said.
Truscott acquired close to 1,000 pages of county documents involving Cranmer Road. He said that the county hired three consultants in the last 25 years and that they all identified the county road as the source of the hill slumping.
“The consultants were pretty clear in their reports that they need to design a suitable storm drain system that will capture both the spring water and stormwater runoff and pipe it off the hillside in a safe manner to the natural drainage that is to the north of us,” Truscott said.
The spring water is diverted alongside Cranmer Road at the moment through a pipe that is leaking in several places, he said.
“So it is dispersing all the spring water back into the roadway the full length of Cranmer Road creating more slumping and more of a risk for all of us,” Truscott said.
The slumping of the road has impacted Truscott’s property, even though it is not directly threatened by the hillside, he said. It has made it impossible for him to sell property, he said.
“I have a concrete slab, a basketball court, with no cracks in it,” Truscott said. “Our house has no cracks. The doors and windows — everything works.”
The county commission has asked its Public Works Director, Eric Pierson, to look into where the water is coming from and whether the county road is involved, Bugert said.
“It would be a misuse of public funds to go in there,” and work on private property, Bugert said. “Certainly we recognize the challenge that the Truscotts have there, but we are limited in what we have authority to do.”
Cranmer Road is not the only property in the county that has been affected by shifting or slumping soils. In 2016, 17 homes were evacuated below Whispering Ridge, about 1.5 miles from Cranmer Road due to sudden soil movement.
The Squilchuck Creek Community Development along Boodry Street was hit by a landslide this year that made three mobile homes uninhabitable.