KATHMANDU — Rescuers used drones and abseiled down a deep gorge on Tuesday looking for the last missing person from Nepal's worst air disaster in 30 years, in which at least 71 people died including small children.

Difficult terrain around the 650 feet gorge and poor weather was hampering rescue efforts near the tourist city of Pokhara, where the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop carrying 72 people crashed on Sunday just before landing.



