JERUSALEM — Benjamin Netanyahu concluded his recent autobiography "Bibi: My Story" with a declaration that his time on the opposition benches, after an election loss in 2021, was a "hiatus" and that great tasks lay ahead.

Published just before the fifth Israeli election in four years and on wide display outside voting stations on election day, the book is imbued with Netanyahu's confidence that he would retake top office soon.



