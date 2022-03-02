WENATCHEE — The process to fill five new seats on the Chelan-Douglas Health District Board of Health will take several more weeks to allow for administrative work and candidate interviews.
“There’s just a lot of behind-the-scenes work that’s required to be done for us to revamp this board,” said Kevin Overbay, Chelan County commissioner and board of health chairman.
Commissioners initially hoped to select board members Tuesday. Overbay said the revised plan is to appoint members “probably within the next month,” with new members in their roles by June 1.
Overbay said the Board of Health will conduct candidate interviews with the 10 finalists on March 14. Each candidate will be asked one question that was crafted by the commissioners of Chelan and Douglas counties.
The 10 finalists were selected from 34 applicants on Jan. 21 by a board of health subcommittee. The new members must be from three categories: health care providers, consumers of public health who have faced significant health inequities and community stakeholders.
All six Chelan and Douglas counties’ commissioners reviewed bylaws for the board of health’s new organization Tuesday during a joint meeting. Overbay said the plan is for each of the commissions to adopt the bylaws independently next week.
Both Overbay and Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub also reviewed and signed a letter to the American Indian Health Commission requesting the appointment of a tribal member to the board.
The additions to the health board are in response to legislation that requires dual-county health districts to have as many non-elected members as elected members. The law aims to increase diversity through the inclusion of health experts and minorities.
The new board must be in place by July 1.
Each county will be represented by either a large or small city on the board. East Wenatchee will serve as the large city, meaning a representative from a small city in Chelan County will be selected. When Wenatchee serves as the large city, a small city from Douglas County will be selected.
Additionally, bylaws require commissioners to set term limits for the added board positions, which will be for three years. The terms are staggered so they don’t expire at the same time. The terms expire on:
- Position one: Chelan County Commissioner
- Position two: Chelan County Commissioner
- Position three: Douglas County Commissioner
- Position four: Douglas County Commissioner
- Position five: Representative from large city, Dec. 31, 2025
- Position six: Representative from small city, Dec. 31, 2025
- Position seven: Health care provider: Dec. 31, 2023
- Position eight: Health care provider: Dec. 31, 2025
- Position nine: Community stakeholder: Dec. 31, 2023
- Position 10: Community stakeholder: Dec. 31, 2025
- Position 11: Consumer of public health: Dec. 31, 2024
- Position 12: Tribal representative
Those serving less than three years on their initial term will be eligible to serve a second term. Following the initial terms, the terms will be three years in length.
The commissioners are considering offering non-voting alternate positions to the five candidates not selected.
“Our expectation is that the alternates will attend the meetings so that they can keep up with what’s going on, but that will be dependent upon their personal schedules,” Overbay said.
While not required by law, Overbay said the alternates are an “ability to strengthen the board even more.” Overbay said commissioners saw value in having someone with the ability to step in if a board member is absent.