COULEE CITY — A sixth person has been charged with assault and robbery in connection to a September incident at a Banks Lake campground.
Veronica Joann Nanez of Yakima joins Kye Shelton, Becca Rosenburg, Joseph Lacey, Zachary Sands, Garrett Riel as suspects accused of stealing generators from a group of hunters and ramming their pickup as they fled the scene.
Detectives believe Nanez, 21, drove a white Buick Century into the hunters’ pickup and unintentionally ran over Lacey, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Nanez is charged with three counts of second-degree assault, second-degree robbery, second-degree theft and misdemeanor hit and run. She has not been arrested.
The hunters were returning to their campsite after scouting for deer when they saw two men carrying the generators to a red Toyota Sienna allegedly driven by Rosenburg, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
One hunter tried to intervene but was dragged 15-20 feet by the minivan. The Buick drove into the hunters’ pickup truck, prompting the driver of the pickup to draw a firearm.
The Buick backed into a ditch and ripped its bumper off when pulling forward and then struck Lacey, the affidavit said.
The Buick was later recovered at a campsite on Blewett Pass.
Roseburg, Shelton, Lacey, Sands and Riel are being held at the Okanogan County Jail and have hearings scheduled this month in superior court. They’re charged with robbery, theft and multiple counts of assault.
Rosenberg is also charged with four counts of reckless endangerment as detectives believe her four children were with her in the van during the incident, the affidavit said.