YAKIMA — Yakima City Council member Jason White, who continues to miss meetings and collect a monthly city stipend, will remain in office until his term is up in December.
Voters earlier this month overwhelmingly supported an attendance requirement for Yakima City Council members through a charter amendment. While the change takes effect once election results are certified, City Attorney Sara Watkins said White's absences prior to certification will not count against him. With White's four-year term up in December, the charter change will only affect future council members.
White, elected to represent District 2 in southeast Yakima, missed 19 regular council meetings in 2021 and attended two, according to city spokesperson Randy Beehler. Of the two meetings he attended, he left one before it ended, Beehler said. He missed the two special meetings and all 16 study sessions that have been held in 2021, Beehler said.
White received $10,750 in compensation from January to October, minus standard payroll deductions, Beehler said. Yakima council members are paid a monthly stipend of $1,075, so the total amount collected by White is expected to be $12,900 by the end of the year, regardless of his attendance.
White declined to comment for this article, and did not run for re-election.
Danny Herrera, an adviser at Davis High School, will take office in January 2022 after winning the District 2 election.
Missing council member
White hasn't regularly participated in council meetings since June 2020. White missed 21 regular meetings and seven additional meetings in 2020, and collected $6,450 in stipends for the months he didn't attend meetings, according to past Herald-Republic reporting.
Council members' compensation is paid from the general fund, Beehler said, which means taxpayers are largely footing the bill. The three primary revenue streams for the general fund are sales tax, utility tax and property tax, according to the 2021 budget.
Mayor Patricia Byers said White's lack of attendance has affected the council.
"Each council member has a unique perspective to share on city issues that should be considered by all the council in making decisions," Byers said in an email. "So agree with Mr. White (or) not, the council was deprived of hearing his thoughts on important issues."
Byers said she was concerned that residents in District 2 and other Yakima residents who may have agreed with White were not represented.
In White's absence, the council has held discussions on the city budget, distribution of federal COVID-19 relief funds, public safety, housing and homelessness, and more.
Attendance requirement
In July, at the first meeting attended by White in over a year, he joined the other council members to unanimously support asking voters to approve a charter amendment that would add a council attendance requirement.
The change allows the City Council to declare a seat vacant if a council member fails to attend three consecutive regular meetings or six or more regular meetings in a calendar year without being excused.
The remaining council members would then select and approve a qualified person from the district to temporarily fill the vacant seat until the next general election, the proposed amendment said.
The amendment saw strong support from voters in the general election, with 83.44% voting to approve the change, according to preliminary election results. Election results are scheduled for certification on Nov. 23 in the county and Dec. 2 by the Secretary of State, so it will take effect in December.
The amendment takes effect immediately after results are certified, city attorney Watkins said. Only missed meetings after Dec. 2 would count against a council member, she said. The council only has two regular meetings scheduled in December, so even if White misses both, he will not be affected by the attendance requirement.
The council also will have to amend its rules of procedure to be able to declare a seat vacant, Watkins said.
"The council will likely look at this issue, and whether they want to change other sections of the rules of procedure, early in 2022 during a study session," Watkins said in an email.
In practice, Byers said the amendment likely won't have an impact on future councils.
"To my knowledge, there has never been a past incidence of a council member simply choosing not to attend meetings for such an extended period of time," Byers said in an email. "Attendance requirement or not, it is very unlikely that this situation would occur again."