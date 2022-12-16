US-NEWS-CHICAGO-CANNABIS-RESEARCH-TB

A cannabis-themed mural by artist Olusola "Shala" Akintunde on display, April 4, outside Sports World in Wrigleyville. 

 Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — A new cannabis research center in Chicago will explore the effects of the plant and how best to manage the industry, officials announced Thursday.

The Cannabis Research Institute is expected to do work on crop production, health benefits and risks, worker training and advocacy on policy issues such as social equity.



