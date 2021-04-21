WENATCHEE — A former Eastmont High School girls soccer coach now faces a fifth child rape charge involving a player in 2005.
Cristian F. Barboza of Wenatchee was charged April 6 in Chelan County Superior Court with one count of third-degree child rape. He was summoned to a preliminary appearance on Wednesday.
Barboza, 38, is also charged in Douglas County Superior Court with four counts of third-degree child rape. Douglas County brought charges against Barboza in October 2020. He posted a $7,500 bond and was released from custody two days after his arrest.
The alleged victim is the same girl in both counties’ cases. The new charge stems from an assault alleged to have occurred in Chelan County.
Barboza coached soccer at Eastmont High School from 2005 to 2010. Detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a probable cause affidavit that Barboza was 23 and the girl 14 at the time the alleged rapes began.