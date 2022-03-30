WENATCHEE — A new, highly infectious COVID-19 strain, BA.2, has become the dominant strain in the state, according to state health officials. This happens as Chelan and Douglas counties see the lowest COVID-19 rates and hospitalizations in almost a year.
A sub-variant of the omicron strain, BA.2, is more infectious than the omicron strain but not more severe, state health officials said Tuesday.
And now, the BA.2 variant has grown to be the dominant COVID-19 strain in the state with 51.2% of sequenced samples from March 13-19.
The state Department of Health does not sequence every COVID-19 case. About 8% of all cases have been sequenced since January 2021. The cases selected to be sequenced are not a random sampling, which means that the proportion of BA.2 variants identified does not reflect the total population of cases.
"We are certainly watching that very closely," said Dr. Umair Shah, state Secretary of Health. Cases and hospitalizations are low at the moment, but declines like this have been seen before, he said.
"Previously, we would see declines, and then we would see a surge. We're hopeful that we do not see a surge and then we continue to see declines, and that COVID-19 fades into the horizon," Shah said.
The 14-day COVID-19 rate in the two-county area was 92.38 per 100,000 on Tuesday, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District data. About a week ago, the rate was 139.37 per 100,000.
The last time rates were this low was in July 12, 2021, when the 14-day rate was 91.6 per 100,000.
And as of Tuesday, only two patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 at Central Washington Hospital, according to the Confluence Health COVID-19 webpage. No COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care unit.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.