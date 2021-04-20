KENNEWICK — The Tri-Cities had the largest jump in new COVID-19 cases reported for a single day in just over two months on Tuesday.
New two-week case rates, which the state considers for county-by-county reopening status, also were up.
The Benton Franklin Health District reported 71 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
It brings the cases for the week to date — starting with the weekend — to an average of 45 per day.
That compares to an average of 48 Tri-Cities area cases per day reported last week, and 34 new cases per day reported the week before.
Local public health officials had expected to see the number of new cases increase after the Easter and spring break holidays, but are hoping they will drop as people get back to normal behaviors and more people continue to be vaccinated.
The latest two-week case rate for Benton County is 174 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the Benton Franklin Health District. It is the highest rate calculated since March 3.
Franklin County's case two-week case rate is 219 new cases per 100,000 people. It is the highest rate calculated since March 19.
On May 3 the Washington state Department of Health will assess whether each county meets requirements to stay in Phase 3 of reopening. It will consider how many people per 100,000 are admitted to local hospitals for COVID-19 treatment and whether the rate of new cases over two weeks is below 200.
The number of people hospitalized locally for COVID-19 treatment increased by two to 18 on Tuesday.
The number of local COVID-19 patients have remained in the teens after falling to only eight patients on April 7, down from 22 patients at the start of the month.
There have been 310 local deaths from complications of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 210 in Benton County and 100 in Franklin County.
The state Department of Health reported 428 new COVID-19 cases Monday and 14 deaths since Friday.
Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 386,920 and 5,394 deaths. Those numbers are up from 386,920 cases Sunday and 5,380 deaths Friday. The case total includes 27,110 infections listed as probable.