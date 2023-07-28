WATERVILLE — Cliff’s Crepes, located at 107 W. Locust St. in Waterville, opened Monday.
The creperie is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for breakfast and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week for coffee, tea, and desserts.
Cliff Pagio, owner and chef, said he plans to reduce to four days a week, but will decide later which days to close.
The menu includes crepes, waffles, pancakes for kids, coffee, and tea. The Nutella and banana crepe is a customer favorite, Pagio said. The savory Mexican chicken crepe is his favorite, Pagio added.
In the evening, Pagio serves desserts, such as crepe cake, along with trying a few different blends of coffee for his creperie throughout the day.
On opening day, Pagio did not receive any customers, he said. But word got out by Tuesday and around 30 customers showed up, Pagio added.
This is Pagio’s first restaurant. “Learning, learning,” he said. Pagio served in the army and worked for aerospace/defense firm Raytheon Technologies before starting his creperie, he said.
The restaurant is a two-year project, Pagio said, after which he plans to lease or sell it.
“I am not so keen on the restaurant stuff because it’s hard, but I like the renovating,” Pagio said.
For the decor, he said he “didn’t want to make a Starbucks.” Cliff’s Crepes contains mostly antique furniture and has no wifi.
“I want people to come in and talk to the person they’re with,” Pagio said, and for the space to be a “gathering place.”
Pagio hopes to hold karaoke, talent shows, and comedy on the stage in the back of the restaurant.
“I like it here. It’s a small town, and I am not much of a city person,” Pagio said.
The creperie location housed the Waterville Public Library until the library moved to 102 W. Locust St., according to Wenatchee World archives.
Cliff’s Crepes occupies a historic building, initially constructed in 1903. Pagio’s renovations included refinishing the hardwood floors and adding a kitchen. The building is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, as one of 19 in the Downtown Waterville Historic District encompassing Locust and Chelan streets.
Pagio purchased the 1,500-square-foot building on Sept. 24, 2021, for $154,120, according to the Douglas County assessor’s website.
Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172
