EAST WENATCHEE — A new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site opens Friday at the Lifeline Ambulance testing site, 230 Grant Road.
This new site is a response to the current surge in demand for COVID-19 vaccines and testing that has put a strain on other sites in the area, according to a Chelan-Douglas Health District news release.
The site will be administering Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Walk-ins for vaccinations are welcome at the site, according to a Chelan-Douglas Health District news release. The clinic will be closed Monday Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.
COVID-19 testing provided by Lifeline Ambulance is also available from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. See lifelineambulance.netor call (509) 663-4602 for pre-registration and testing details.
The new vaccination site is the result of a collaboration between the health district, Lifeline Ambulance and Lake Chelan Health.
Confluence Health also provides COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Walk-ins are accepted at their vaccination clinic at 615 N. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee. Vaccinations are available there from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.