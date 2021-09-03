EAST WENATCHEE — A new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site opens Friday at the Lifeline Ambulance testing site, 230 Grant Road.

This new site is a response to the current surge in demand for COVID-19 vaccines and testing that has put a strain on other sites in the area, according to a Chelan-Douglas Health District news release.

The site will be administering Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Walk-ins for vaccinations are welcome at the site, according to a Chelan-Douglas Health District news release. The clinic will be closed Monday Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.

COVID-19 testing provided by Lifeline Ambulance is also available from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. See lifelineambulance.net or call (509) 663-4602 for pre-registration and testing details.

The new vaccination site is the result of a collaboration between the health district, Lifeline Ambulance and Lake Chelan Health.

Confluence Health also provides COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Walk-ins are accepted at their vaccination clinic at 615 N. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee. Vaccinations are available there from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Find more information on how to schedule a COVID-19 test at wwrld.us/testing.

