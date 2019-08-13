EAST WENATCHEE — Rob Tidd, a project manager for the Corporation for Better Housing, is the newest City Council member.
The council appointed Tidd on Tuesday to replace Chuck Johnson, who resigned June 30 after 13 years in office. Johnson said he and his wife were moving to be near family in Redmond.
Tidd will finish Johnson's term, which expires at the end of 2021. He said he was surprised to be chosen but that his experience working in real estate and affordable housing will bring a "fresh perspective" to the council.
"The affordable housing aspect of it, I know, is really an important aspect that the council would like me to address," he said. "I'm looking forward to it because that's what I do for a living. Affordable housing is needed in this valley everywhere. It's needed up and down Douglas County as well as Chelan County, so I'm looking forward to getting involved with that."
He will be sworn in at the Aug. 20 council meeting.
Two others, Dennis Hendricks and Marl Kane, also applied for the position. Hendricks, a former councilman, withdrew his candidacy, saying the timing wasn't right. Kane is running in the Nov. 5 election to replace Councilman Tim Detering, who is running for mayor.
