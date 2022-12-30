FILE PHOTO: People shop in a supermarket as inflation affected consumer prices in Manhattan, New York City

People shop in a supermarket as inflation affected consumer prices in Manhattan, New York City, on June 10. 

 Reuters/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK — Just over half of the 50 states are exhibiting signs of slowing economic activity, breaching a key threshold that often signals a recession is in the offing, new research from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank report said.

That report, released Wednesday, followed another report from the San Francisco Fed from earlier in the week that also delved into the rising prospect that the U.S. economy may fall into recession at some point in coming months.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?