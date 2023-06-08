US-NEWS-FOODSTAMPS-NEWRULES-GET

In this file photo from December 5, 2019, a sign alerting customers about SNAP food stamps benefits is displayed at a Brooklyn grocery store in New York City. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — State agencies and the Agriculture Department face a perfect storm of legislative and regulatory demands as they turn the new food stamp work requirements in the debt ceiling law into reality.

Matt Lyons, senior director of policy and practice for the American Public Human Services Association, said his members will be scrambling to be ready within the 90-day window the law sets for implementing expanded work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents — ABAWDs — and time limits on food aid.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?