221129-newslocal-leavenworthlights 01.JPG

A horse-drawn carriage of passengers moves down Front street during the first weekend of Leavenworth's Village of Lights Christmastown celebration on Saturday.

LEAVENWORTH — The crowd was constantly moving up and down Front Street in downtown Leavenworth Saturday — children playing in leftover snow, adults listening to live music — but still no gigantic crowd, for at least for the Village of Lights’ standards.

A staple in previous years, thousands would attend for a lighting ceremony and a countdown of the nearly 500,000 Christmas lights adorning the shops and trees everywhere in Leavenworth.

221129-newslocal-leavenworthlights 02.JPG

Six-year-old Caroline Wilson, of Vancouver, and her four-year-old brother Ryan Wilson give Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer high-fives while on Front Street during the first weekend of Leavenworth's Village of Lights Christmastown celebration on Saturday.
221129-newslocal-leavenworthlights 03.JPG

Although some of the snow from a previous storm has gone away, Benjamin Gabriel, 10, of Redmond, still has some fun on a sled at Front Street Park in Leavenworth during the first weekend of Leavenworth's Village of Lights Christmastown celebration on Saturday.
221129-newslocal-leavenworthlights 05.JPG

Locals and tourists make their way up and down Front Street in downtown Leavenworth during the first weekend of Leavenworth's Village of Lights on Saturday.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?