WENATCHEE — Four-year-old Gene Pickren excitedly looked at himself in the mirror, donning a black and yellow striped winter hat.
“Bumblebee!” he squealed, even pretending to sting his teacher.
Next to him, 4-year-old Gaspar Medina admired his own hat.
“It’s green like my jacket,” he said. “It looks perfect.”
Head Start students filed into the room Thursday at Chelan-Douglas Child Services in Wenatchee for The Hat Project’s annual giveaway. Hats lined the tables in a rainbow of colors, from blue and green to red and gray to black and orange.
Aida Bound, 82, started the project in 2008, inspired by her former job as a social worker and the business she used to own that helped people organize and get rid of clutter, including yarn.
Yarn is donated and residents of senior housing communities throughout the area knit, crochet and use looms to make the hats. Garden Terrace contributed most of the hats given away Thursday.
Bound said the program provides about 8,000 hats each fall to children throughout Chelan and Douglas counties in public schools and programs like WIC. There are now hat projects throughout the state and country that sprung forth from Bound’s initial idea.
“The children get something new,” she said. “So many children in poverty get things handed down and everything is second-hand. They get to choose it and it’s brand-new. Nobody else has ever had it.”
Rosy Kennedy, 72, and Cynthia Wood, 77, handle Garden Terrace’s Hat Project. Kennedy used to work there.
“They’ve got something to do, and that’s the main thing,” she said. “They’ve got to have something to do and have to have a purpose.”
It’s also exciting for the children, who get to pick their own hats.
“Some of them, they try several of them on,” she said. “’Oh, that’s the wrong color.’ ‘Oh, I don’t like this one.’”
Wood is a former Head Start teacher and enjoyed seeing The Hat Project come to school.
“I just like it because I know how much the children love it,” she said.
She and Kennedy drop off yarn at Garden Terrace and pick up hats when they’re done.
“For the seniors, it’s a sense of community,” she said. “They get together face-to-face and they talk. ... It’s once a month that we get together and bring more yarn, collect hats, talk about the hats — how pretty they are, all the different colors. It’s just fun.”
BJ Hellman, licensing coordinator for Chelan-Douglas Child Services, said the giveaway helps with the children’s social and emotional learning.
“That’s a big part of Head Start. That’s what we really work on, especially 3- to 5-year-olds,” she said. “It gives them the opportunity to make the connection and to see a variety of different people. They usually call them grandmas or grandpas.”