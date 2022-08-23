Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sales of new U.S. single-family homes plunged to a 6-1/2-year low in July as persistently high mortgage rates and house prices further eroded affordability.

The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday added to a stream of weak housing data, and suggested that the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign to slow the economy in order to tame inflation was achieving some desired results in the housing market. But with house prices remaining elevated amid a critical shortage of previously owned properties, a total housing market collapse is unlikely.



