OLYMPIA — Laid-off workers in the state filed 20,006 new jobless claims last week, according to the Washington State Employment Security Department.
Initial unemployment claims increased 10.1% Aug. 30-Sept. 5, compared with the previous week, the department reported Thursday.
Continued unemployment claims decreased 6.5% from the prior week, with 531,425 claims filed in the state, according to the department.
Educational services saw the greatest number of new claims last week with 2,601, a 56% increase from the previous week. Accommodation and food service workers filed 2,005 new claims and the construction sector filed 1,790, according to the department.
Laid-off workers in Spokane County filed 1,076 new unemployment claims the week ending Sept. 5, a 3% increase compared with 1,040 claims filed the week before, according to the employment security department.
Idaho jobless claims rose 3% last week
New jobless claims in Idaho rose 3% in the week ending Sept. 5, compared with a week prior, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
Laid-off workers in Idaho filed 3,804 new claims last week, the department said Thursday.
Continued claims dropped 10% to 13,021 last week, marking the 18th consecutive week of decline, according to the department.Accommodation and food services represented 12% of total claims filed last week. Health care and social assistance, administrative and support services, manufacturing and retail each accounted for 11% of claims last week.