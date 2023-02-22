A cow that has gotten loose from its pen stands in the middle of Hwy 10 in Winnie, Texas

A cow that has gotten loose from its pen stands in the middle of Highway 10 in Winnie, Texas, on Aug. 31, 2017. 

 Reuters/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK — Cattle ranchers on Wednesday asked a federal judge for an order blocking the U.S. Forest Service from shooting dozens of feral cattle from a helicopter in New Mexico’s Gila Wilderness, arguing the planned cull is inhumane and could hurt their businesses.

The ranchers and local business owners told U.S. District Judge James Browning during a hearing in Albuquerque that the four-day hunt of about 150 stray or unbranded cows, due to start on Thursday, would violate federal laws and Forest Service regulations and likely accidentally kill cows they own.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?