NCW — In an effort to more accurately reflect the geographic area in which it serves, the North Central Regional Library (NCRL) changed its name to NCW Libraries, district spokeswoman Michelle McNiel announced Monday in a blog post on the libraries’ website.
“This name change is an important part of our ongoing efforts to best serve the communities of North Central Washington,” McNiel wrote. “While our name and logo are changing, our services are not. You can still access our online services in the same way. Curbside Pickup has started in Okanogan, Ferry and Grant Counties and we are working hard to provide access to curbside pickup in Chelan and Douglas Counties.”
Founded in 1960, NCW Libraries has 30 branches that service communities from Mattawa to Oroville. They are headquartered in Wenatchee.