L94 and new calf L127.jpg

L94 and new calf L127

SEATTLE — There's not just one, but two new babies in the L pod of the endangered southern resident orcas.

The Center for Whale Research spotted the two calves — new additions to the L12 subgroup — in the Strait of Georgia off the shores of Canada on Friday. According to the center, the babies are at least 2 months old and were active and social with the other orcas.

L119 with new calf L126_JPG.jpg

L119 with new calf L126


___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

