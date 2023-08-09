US-NEWS-CONGRESS-PAC-GET

David Hogg speaks during March for Our Lives 2022 on June 11, 2022, in Washington, D.C. David Hogg is a survivor of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and a founder of the March For Our Lives Movement. David co-authored #NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line, a book about the power of youth activism in the gun violence prevention movement. 

 Provided photo/Leigh Vogel

WASHINGTON — A new hybrid PAC will recruit and support young candidates for state legislative and congressional races, aiming to recruit more people under 35 to serve in elected office.

Led by David Hogg, 23, a co-founder of the gun control group March For Our Lives, and Kevin Lata, 32, who managed Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost’s campaign in 2022, when Frost was elected the first Gen Z member of Congress, Leaders We Deserve will aim to elect people under 35 to Congress and under 30 to state legislatures.



