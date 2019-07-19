WENATCHEE — The new plaza at Pybus Public Market is now open.
Construction started in May. Pybus Executive Director Steve Robinson said a few work items remain, including landscaping and light poles, and that he expects the plaza to be completed by late August.
Whitebird Construction is the contractor, and Brad Brisbine of MJ Neal Associates is the architect.
On Saturdays, employee parking is prohibited in the plaza, which is on the south side of the building, paved lots and upper south gravel lot.
Employees can park on Worthen Street, Riverside Drive, in the BioSports lot, the lower south gravel lot or the lots of the professional buildings to the south.