SEATTLE — The Medication Education & Disposal Project has launched a statewide program to offer free services to dispose of expired, unwanted and unused medicines.
Safe Medication Return is operated by MED-Project, which is the Washington State Department of Health's approved program operator.
Drug manufacturers fund the program at no cost to taxpayers.
MED-Project provides state residents with year-round medicine drop-off locations such as at pharmacies, medical facilities and law enforcement offices. Along with existing operations in several counties, MED-Project has activated about 150 additional drop-off sites.
Residents who prefer mailing back unwanted medicine for disposal can request free prepaid and preauthorized packages. Information is at med-project.org, or people can call (844) 633-7765.
MED-Project also is launching a public awareness campaign about safe disposal of unwanted medicine. A mobile-friendly website provides drop-off location information and instructions, as well as downloadable educational materials.
"We want to encourage Washington state residents to take their medication as prescribed, store it safely and dispose of unwanted or expired medicine securely," said Dr. Victoria Travis, MED-Project's national program director, in a news release.
For information about the MED-Project drug takeback program and available services in Washington state, including accepted types of medication, call (844) 633-7765 or visit the website.